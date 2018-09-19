He added the video was an “attention-seeking stunt designed to create outrage and racial division“.

In the video Nair‚ who served six years in prison for corruption‚ called for the president — whom he referred to using the k-word — to be “charged for defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source to all crime and violence and poor health care and poverty in this so-called true democracy”.

In the written post Nair says: “Let me GO down in History‚ becoming the first and last man‚ to called (sic) the Number ONE Citizen‚ the STATE PRESIDENT” the k-word.

“A fraudulent corruption riddle puzzle.”

Nair goes on the say: “Achieved my goal‚ now I’m ready to DIE‚ for my intended message is public knowledge.”

“Tuma Mena (sic) Westville Prison‚” Nair added.

Speaking to the publication on Wednesday‚ an unapologetic Nair‚ who also claimed he was once a member of the notorious 26 prison gang‚ said it was concern about the state of the country that had prompted his post.

Nair said he did not believe his rant would fuel tensions between Africans and Indians‚ but rather “diffuse” them.

Logie Naidoo‚ a member of the Social Cohesion Council of KZN and former eThekwini speaker‚ said: “The racist rant on social media by one Kessie Nair must be unequivocally condemned‚ in the strongest terms possible. His diatribe cannot be‚ nonchalantly‚ attributed to his state of mind. His racial attack on the president of the country is revulsive and counterproductive to social cohesion and nation building. His irresponsible behaviour and language is repugnant to the values of decency and decorum.

“Without deference to the implications of racial conflagration he bravely states that he is not concerned about the implications of his actions. He must face the full might of the law and undergo serious re-education. Citizens of this nature have no place in the new South Africa.”

/rf

- TimesLIVE