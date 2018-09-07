Ntuli added: “The PEC came to the conclusion that it will be in the best interest of the ANC-led government and our people to ensure that the premier’s office and the premier in particular is seized with the implementation of the recommendations emanating from the work of the Moerane commission.”

Speaking about regional conferences in the province‚ Ntuli said it was not possible to convene a successful‚ credible and legitimate conference in the Lower South Coast region and so the ANC provincial working committee (PWC) would re-configure the regional task team.

Regarding the outcomes of the Harry Gwala regional conference‚ Ntuli said that conference was accepted as legitimate but “certain comrades have appealed against the conference”. The PWC would set up a team to “determine whether or not there are any merits to the concerns”.

The Moses Mabhida regional conference‚ scheduled to take place on August 30‚ could not go ahead because members of the regional task team had decided to take the PEC to court.

The PEC decided to disband the Moses Mabhida regional task team‚ establish a PWC and PEC members deployed to the region would be responsible for “the affairs of the organisation”‚ Ntuli said.