The driver involved in a tragic bus accident on the N1 in Limpopo‚ which claimed the lives of nine passengers‚ will remain behind bars‚ police said on Wednesday.

He appeared in court on Tuesday after he was caught trying to flee the country over the long weekend. Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe named the man as George Themba – aged 41. He is from Zimbabwe. Ngoepe said Themba appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court‚ where he was charged with nine counts of culpable homicide and another charge of reckless driving.

“He was denied bail and his cases were postponed to 2 October 2018 for further police investigations‚” Ngoepe said.

The deadly accident happened last Friday.