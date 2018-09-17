A total of 11 people died in a bus crash on the N1 in Mookgopong near Modimolle on Monday morning‚ Limpopo police.

"It is alleged that the bus was travelling from Gauteng Province towards Polokwane in the early hours of today on Monday with 55 passengers and five drivers when it lost control and overturned. During this accident‚ 11 out of 60 where certified dead at the scene‚ all the drivers and other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment‚" said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The bus was believed to have been bound for Zambia.