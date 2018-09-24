Limpopo police on Monday revealed that the driver involved in a tragic bus accident on the N1 in Limpopo which claimed the lives of nine passengers was arrested after trying to flee South Africa.

The driver was arrested while trying to cross the border into Zimbabwe after he had been discharged from hospital‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“As the process of intensive investigations by the police was unfolding‚ especially on the possible cause of that accident‚ he disappeared following his discharge from hospital and fled towards the Beit Bridge port of entry‚” said Ngoepe.

“The police were then tipped off‚ they swiftly responded and subsequently‚ the driver was caught hidden inside the goods trailer trying to illegally cross the border to Zimbabwe.”