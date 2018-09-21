Limpopo authorities confirmed that nine people had died‚ after initial reports by emergency services said 10 people had died in Friday’s crash.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a statement on Friday that an accident reconstruction team had already started investigating the cause of the tragedy.

“Investigators from the RTMC have joined the team led by SA Police Service and preliminary indications from the team is that human error was the main cause crash. However‚ this will be further investigated by experts from the police and the RTMC.”

People who got close to the scene believe the driver may have lost control of the bus‚ resulting in it hitting roadside barriers and then rolling downhill until it landed on its side.

“Bags‚ bodies and injured people were strewn around the bus while medical and rescue teams pulled others who were trapped underneath the bus. You could see from a distance looking down at the wreckage that others were already dead‚” said one person who was at the scene.

Arrive Alive said in a statement that paramedics and police arrived at the crash site to find a “large bus lying on its side on the side of the road. Numerous people were found lying scattered around the vehicle”.