Family members arrested for PE man’s murder.

“He forced the door open and was met by the three suspects inside the house. It is further alleged that the deceased left the house about a month ago due to a family altercation. The suspects [allegedly] rushed towards him and chased him into the street. He was assaulted with heavy stones and also stabbed several times on his face with a broken bottle neck. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene‚” police said.

His mother‚ 54‚ 21-year-old sister and his mother’s boyfriend‚ 57‚ were arrested and detained on a charge of murder. They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday‚ police said.