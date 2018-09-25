At the meeting‚ Massone presented an “outside-in” document to Moyane entitled SARS 2.0‚ which showed the results of an assessment conducted by Bain on the revenue collector‚ using public information. It also made recommendations on changing the organisational structure.

“In order to transform Sars into an innovative revenue and custom agency‚ SA government will have to run a profound strategy refresh and focus on execution to reach SARS real full potential‚” an executive summary of the assessment reads.

The report stated that Sars’s governance model was too “concentrated” and recommended an assessment and reshuffling of the executive within Moyane’s first 100 days in office.

Massone was expected to testify before the commission on Tuesday but cancelled on Friday last week‚ saying he was ill and out of the country. In his place was Bain vice president and general counsel Stuart Min‚ who said the company was not aware of the extent of the meetings between Moyane and Massone before they were contracted to Sars.

Min said Bain’s head office in Boston did not know about the meetings at all.