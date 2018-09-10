Bain & Company announced on Sunday that its global board had approved to set aside all of the R164-million of fees‚ plus VAT and interest‚ from its work with SARS.

It said in a statement that this money would be used either as prescribed by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry or – in the absence of such prescription - for the benefit of South Africa.

“In the latter instance‚ we will seek guidance from business‚ government and civil society leaders on how these funds can best be used‚” the company stated.

The company said that during the first week of an independent investigation it had launched and which was led by the global law firm Baker McKenzie it had learned that its engagement with SARS “fell short of our operating principles”.