Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene said that during his previous term in 2015‚ on a number of occasions he had to call now-suspended SA Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane to order.

Nene said Moyane was at the time too focused on the so-called “rogue-unit” in the institution‚ rather than on revenue collection.

Nene was speaking at Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry on tax administration and governance issues at Sars on Friday.

He was questioned on his relationship as finance minister with Moyane‚ who was appointed by then-president Jacob Zuma in 2014.