A highly specialised unit that dealt with the tax affairs of complex multinationals and local conglomerates was left stripped and fragmented under now-suspended SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane‚ an inquiry has heard.

What was left of the entity was packaged and delivered to Moyane’s right-hand man at the time‚ Jonas Makwakwa‚ who oversaw the dismantling of key functions in combating tax evasion and the illicit flow of cash‚ according to testimony.

The deconstruction of the revenue collector’s Large Business Centre under Moyane’s new operating model last week came under the spotlight at Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance‚ where witnesses described the resultant decline in the relations between the institution and taxpayers.

The LBC was once seen as the key cash-generating segment at SARS‚ accounting for about one-third of total annual revenue. It addressed offshore illicit trading‚ base erosion and profit shifting‚ and trade mispricing.

But Moyane’s wholesale restructuring in 2014‚ apparently at the advice of consultancy firm Bain & Company‚ saw the revenue contribution of the LBC slip from 34.8% in 2015 to 32.2% in 2017. It also saw the highly skilled staffers at the unit scattered‚ and many others resigned.

Former SARS group executive Randall Carolissen told the inquiry this week that the LBC was “fragmented”‚ and its pieces placed under another division‚ Business and Individual Taxes (BAIT)‚ headed by Makwakwa.

“The LBC is no longer a segmented specialised unit. It is now‚ as I said earlier‚ split across enforcement‚ stakeholder management‚ legal‚ BAIT and some parts in strategy‚” Carolissen said.