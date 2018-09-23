The EFF could double its support in next year’s general elections by shaving 10% off the support base of the ANC.

This is the finding of a survey released by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) on Sunday.

“The ANC’s strategic decision to nullify the EFF by attempting to pander to and adopt its policies has backfired dramatically and around 10% of alienated black ANC voters are now being won over by the EFF on the back of its ability to dominate the ANC‚” wrote IRR head of politics and governance Gareth van Onselen.

This means the ANC looks set to get just over half the vote (52%)‚ the DA 23% and the EFF 13% next year. In the 2014 general elections‚ the ruling party received 62% of the vote‚ the DA 22% and the EFF 6%.

“The EFF has used the lack of any compelling vision on any of the biggest issues on the part of the ANC – decline‚ economic regression and ubiquitous corruption – to dominate the national debate. The EFF’s ability to use land reform in this way – both to drive national debate and to dominate the ANC – has seen its share of the vote spike‚” Van Onselen wrote.

Victory Research conducted a poll for the IRR between August 22 and September 4. Using random telephone numbers‚ 978 people were questioned.