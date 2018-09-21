Third man in triumvirate of political party leaders needs to lead to come out on top

In reality - at least as things stand right now - choices for voters ahead of next year's elections boil down to three men.

There may be those in his party wishing that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be the face of the governing ANC's campaign but surely even in the dark corners of Durban's Maharani Hotel there is acceptance among the self-styled Jacobins that they'll be singing "Nayi le Walk in support of the Thuma Mina march.

As for the EFF? It is not even a question that its leader Julius Malema will be at the forefront of the party's bid to grow its modest national support base to one that can sufficiently back its loud voice in our society.

It is, however, the third man that this column is concerned with - Mmusi Maimane, the leader of the DA.