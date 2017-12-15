To be a Rainbow Nation, we must be equal to each other

When the notion of a Rainbow Nation was coined, the anticipation of what the new South Africa would become was high.

About two decades later, where are we? Are we coexisting with other races, celebrating our differences or is it every man for himself? You see, when Tata Nelson Mandela announced that there would be almost unqualified forgiveness, many black people felt resentful.

The gruesome accounts as told to the Truth and Reconciliation clearly showed why. On the other side of the fence, although white people felt relieved, the forgiveness came too easily. They therefore could not trust it. They found it hard to trust black people, scared that they would one day lash out.

The idea that we live in a Rainbow Nation is a pseudo sentiment, it is not reality. We need to collectively work together to get past our differences, towards a South Africa of our highest hopes.

Black people need to realise that as members of a democratic dispensation, this is their South Africa and the laws of the country support them.

They need to enforce Black Economic Empowerment through legal means if needs be to attain the economic opportunities that South Africa has to offer.

To co-exist amicably and be able to convincingly respect each other, we need to understand each other's power. White people need to understand the power of black people in so much as black people need to understand theirs.

Its only when we understand these power relations that we can fairly negotiate the autonomy in our various spaces in the context of coexistence.