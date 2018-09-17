Reading the affidavit for his formal bail application‚ attorney Stanford Singende pointed out that his client‚ Tebogo Makhalemele‚ 30‚ intends to plead not guilty to the murder charge brought against him on Monday.

"I have a good defence in law and fact. The accusations against me are false‚" Singende told the court on his client’s behalf.

Makhalemele said he acted in self-defence.

He was initially charged with assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm after the elderly motorist sustained a head injury that left him in a critical condition in hospital.