Gauteng government to cancel contract for R35m half-built clinic in Joburg

The portfolio committee on infrastructure development in the Gauteng legislature has called for termination of a contract with a construction company which has failed to deliver a clinic for the community of Finetown, southern Johannesburg.

The R35m clinic was requested by the community some years ago as they had to travel a long distance to access health services.

The government heeded the call and the project was approved. Makholi Projects won the tender to implement the project on behalf of the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (DID).

Construction began in September 2016 and the project was scheduled be completed in September 2017.