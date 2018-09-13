Gauteng government to cancel contract for R35m half-built clinic in Joburg
The portfolio committee on infrastructure development in the Gauteng legislature has called for termination of a contract with a construction company which has failed to deliver a clinic for the community of Finetown, southern Johannesburg.
The R35m clinic was requested by the community some years ago as they had to travel a long distance to access health services.
The government heeded the call and the project was approved. Makholi Projects won the tender to implement the project on behalf of the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (DID).
Construction began in September 2016 and the project was scheduled be completed in September 2017.
However, it is a year after this deadline, and the project is just 50% complete. To make matter worse, since January 2018, work has virtually come to a standstill.
DID told the committee sitting in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday that the delay in completing the project was due, among others, to community work stoppages and payment disputes between the contractor and the department. DID has already made payments amounting to R16m on the clinic.
“It is really not acceptable. If there are ways to terminate the contractor, let us do so. Two and a half years,” said portfolio committee chairperson Lindiwe Lasindwa.
MEC of infrastructure development Jacob Mamabolo committed to the committee that the contract with Makholi Projects will definitely be terminated and a new contractor will be appointed.