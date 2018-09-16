Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza says social workers will offer the Buthelezi family emotional support as they come to terms with caring for five babies.

Mayathula-Khoza on Sunday visited the Clinix Botshelong–Empilweni Private Hospital in Vosloorus‚ Ekurhuleni‚ where the Buthelezi quintuplets were born on September 6‚ 2018.

To their parents‚ who she named as Prudence and Joe‚ the MEC said: "OK‚ there would be this little business of five times lack of sleep‚ scarce indulgences‚ and lots of off-sick days."

". . . A little word of encouragement‚ we know that the road ahead is not a bed of roses. When couples first find out they are expecting twins‚ or Higher Order Multiples like you‚ the initial feelings can be overwhelming. Concerns about how you will manage‚ money worries‚ and general anxiety over housing and space can flood the mind."

Mayathula-Khoza said the Gauteng provincial government had assigned social workers to assist the family.

"This we do because we know that it can help to know that you are not alone and that there is a shoulder you can cry on as you experience the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with Higher Order Multiples."

She said Ekurhuleni is home to three sets of quintuplets and that she hopes to one day bring them together.