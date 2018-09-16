A suspected rhino and lion poaching operation has been dismantled with the arrest of 27 people in operations carried out in Hluhluwe‚ Acornhoek and Phalaborwa.

The South African Police Service’s National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure said on Sunday that the suspects were arrested over the past week.

“Remains of known endangered species were recovered‚” said Lieutenent Colonel Katlego Mogale.

A rhino horn was also seized‚ in addition to “three silencers‚ six unlicensed firearms‚ ammunition as well as other items that could have been used for the killing of wild animals“.

“Police have also opened an inquiry after bones of what is suspected to be a lion were discovered in Phalaborwa.”

Mogale said the arrests were a result of an intelligence led operation. The Rhino 9 Team‚ he said‚ comprises various government departments including members from various SAPS units‚ the Hawks‚ Customs and Excise‚ the South African National Defence Force‚ Ezemvelo and SANParks game rangers.