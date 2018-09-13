A grade 8 learner who threatened his teacher with a gun in class at a high school in Johannesburg has been arrested.

Gauteng’s education department confirmed that the 15-year-old from Eldorado Park Secondary School was arrested on Thursday and charged with pointing a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released into his parents’ custody and will appear in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The incident‚ which happened on Wednesday‚ has been condemned as “unacceptable” by the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB).

It is the latest in a series of disturbing incidents that have played out at the school during the year which have included students filming fist fights and a learner being stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The school governing body immediately suspended the learner after the gun threat and served the parents with a notice of a disciplinary hearing to be held on Thursday evening.