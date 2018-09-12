Pupil threatens teacher with firearm

An Eldorado Park Secondary School pupil is facing disciplinary action after he threatened his teacher with a firearm

The incident happened on Wednesday at the school popularly known as Blue School in the area.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said it was alleged that the pupil drew a firearm and threatened to shoot the teacher.

"Fortunately the educator managed to confiscate the firearm and later handed it over to the Eldorado police," Mabona said.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the act of violence portrayed by the pupil.

The school governing body will on Thursday, commence with necessary disciplinary process against the implicated pupil.

"We strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct, which seeks to undermine the dignity of both pupils and educators," Mabona said