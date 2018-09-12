Lesufi visits family of siblings who died of suspected food poisoning

Leftovers from a meal of pap and meat eaten by two siblings suspected to have died of food poisoning on Tuesday have been taken in for tests.

This is according to Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi who visited the children's family on Wednesday morning.

Sabelo,10, and Sanele,5, from Katlehong in Ekurhuleni died on Tuesday after they started vomiting and complaining of stomach cramps. Their brother Sinenhlanhla,7, was also admitted at a local hospital after suffering similar symptoms.

Lesufi said the department had launched a forensic investigation into the deaths while leftovers from the meal eaten by the children were being tested by officials from the health department.

Lesufi, who also visited the school, said they hoped the investigations would reveal the truth and give the family closure.