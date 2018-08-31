The termination of the role of feeder schools‚ erosion of the school governing bodies’ role and the exclusion of SGBs from the determination process regarding schools’ capacity were among the objections raised by AfriForum on Thursday as it called for draft regulations on the admission of learners to schools in Gauteng to be scrapped.

The organisation made the call after submitting its own comments on the Draft Regulations on the Admission of Learners‚ which were published by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a special Provincial Gazette on July 30.

The draft regulations make provision for the MEC of education in the province to have the final say about a school’s language and admission policy.

The proposed regulations state that no pupil may be refused admission to a Gauteng public school on grounds that constituted unfair discrimination - including race‚ gender‚ disability‚ belief‚ culture‚ language‚ pregnancy or illness.

They also suggest that no pupil may be refused admission because they‚ or their parents‚ do not subscribe to the mission statement of the school and code of conduct.

The amendments also propose that when a pupil has applied for admission to a school‚ the school may not request information from the pupil's current school for information about the financial status of their parents or information about the health of the learner.