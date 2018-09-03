Mysterious illness claims pupil's life

A primary school pupil has died and more than 100 others received treatment after they fell ill when they returned from a school trip.

Pupils at Masungi Primary School in Bungeni village near Elim started complaining of abdominal pains after a trip to Polokwane, Limpopo, on August 24.

One of the pupils, Msimeko Mthombeni, 7, died after being admitted at the village clinic.

He had suffered from stomach cramps and vomited severely when he was taken to the Bungeni health centre. He died on Wednesday last week.

Though he only fell ill three days after returning from the trip, Msimeko was among a group of pupils who undertook the excursion to the provincial capital.

At least 123 pupils from the school fell ill after complaining of pains, others vomiting. They were treated for various illnesses, the cause of which is a subject of investigation by health professionals.

Sowetan has established that there are other children in the village who do not attend the same school but appear to have similar symptoms.

Collen Mashimbye, the deputy chairperson of the SGB at the school, denied that the illness that caused the boy's death arose from the trip.