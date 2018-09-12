Memorial guard of honour for dead Joburg firefighters

Fifteen firefighters in uniform made a guard of honour around three black crosses trimmed with purple ribbon in front of the Bank of Lisbon building where three firefighters lost their lives in a deadly blaze.

In the middle, a small piece of silver and yellow foil was pinned down with rocks on the spot where one firefighter fell to his death on Wednesday last week.

Next to the guard of honour, members of the Johannesburg Emergency Services broke into song.

Wreaths lay on the pavement of Pixley Seme Street in Johannesburg where a fire broke out at the 24-storey building that housed three government departments as Simphiwe Morokana, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi are being remembered today.