Labour department to probe deadly Joburg fire

The deadly fire that engulfed a government building in Johannesburg will now be subject to an investigation by the department of labour.

On Thursday, the department's spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, said they would launch their own probe in order to find out what might have caused the fire.

"The department of labour will leave no stone unturned and all those who are found to have flouted the law will be dealt with accordingly," Thejane said.

The fire that broke out on the floor occupied by the Gauteng health department resulted in the deaths of three firefighters and the injury of eight more people on Wednesday.