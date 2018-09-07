Joburg Fire: Firefighters died heroes - relatives

"Today I lost my husband, best friend, father to my children. I love you so much," Ratseke posted.

The post which grabbed the attention of thousands of social media users was accompanied by family pictures showing Ratseke with the deceased and their children.

In one of the images posted by Ratseke, the firefighter can be seen holding a baby while looking adoringly at his bundle of joy.

People were sending messages of support while also donating money towards a crowd-funding page - reaching R15637 by Wednesday afternoon.

In another picture, the couple can be seen looking lovingly into each other's eyes with the caption "he honestly had the most contagious smile in the world" written above it.

Ratseke's post was retweeted more than 7000 times with people describing the firefighter as a hero.

"Your husband was a soldier, a hard worker and a friend to many," commented Phindokuhle Maseko.

Israel Muedi also posted about his brother Muedi.