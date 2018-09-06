South Africa

Joburg fatal fire was an accident waiting to happen - Mashaba

By Pertunia Mafokwane - 06 September 2018 - 11:39
Fire, which resulted in the death of three firefighters, continue to ravage the government building in the Johannesburg city centre.
Fire, which resulted in the death of three firefighters, continue to ravage the government building in the Johannesburg city centre.
Image: Masi Losi

The fire that engulfed the 24-storey building which houses three Gauteng provincial departments in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, killing three firefighters, was an accident waiting to happen. This is according Johanessburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba was speaking at Milpark Hospital on Thursday where he had visited firefighters who were injured in the deadly fire at Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street.

Eight firefighters had been admitted to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. Mashaba said only four firefighters were still in hospital and that they were all out of danger.

‘We just ran’. Government workers tell of deadly Joburg building blaze

Gauteng health department employees have described the terror of a deadly fire which broke out in a Johannesburg CBD building – with some running for ...
News
17 hours ago

A visibly angry Mashaba said he had been raising concerns about safety in the City since 2016.

"What concerns me is the state of the City. What is disappointing is that government buildings are also not compliant. We need to act with pace to make sure we bring back the rule of law. For me, it was an accident waiting to happen," he said.

Mashaba said there were still dozens of buildings in the City that were safety hazards.

"Most fires that are happening in our City are due to recklessness. For as long as I am mayor, this incident is going to expedite my resolve. We are going to knock down buildings that do not comply [with safety standards]," he said.

READ MORE:

Joburg streets closed as debris and glass continue to fall from fire-ravaged CBD building

The streets surrounding the building where a fatal fire broke out on Wednesday are set to remain closed.
News
4 hours ago

Three firefighters killed while battling Joburg CBD building blaze

An employee in the building said he did not take the  warning that the building was on fire seriously until he began to see the fire.
News
20 hours ago

Firefighters were ‘sent into a death trap’

“They were sent to their deaths.” This was the consensus by former city fire officers.
News
2 hours ago

Man dies as fire engulfs health and housing departments building in Joburg CBD

JMPD Safety and City of Joburg EMS personnel are on the scene.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
X