Joburg fatal fire was an accident waiting to happen - Mashaba

The fire that engulfed the 24-storey building which houses three Gauteng provincial departments in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday, killing three firefighters, was an accident waiting to happen. This is according Johanessburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba was speaking at Milpark Hospital on Thursday where he had visited firefighters who were injured in the deadly fire at Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street.

Eight firefighters had been admitted to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries. Mashaba said only four firefighters were still in hospital and that they were all out of danger.