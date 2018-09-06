JJ Tabane says sorry to Phumla Williams

Media personality Onkgopotse JJ Tabane apologised on Wednesday night for having "been complicit" in the oppression of acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Tabane posted on Twitter that he was ashamed of his role in the oppression of Williams by former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

"Sorry to Phumla Williams for having been complicit in your oppression by Faith Muthambi. I am ashamed . of any role I had in it. Ready to appear before Zondo to testify," said Tabane.

His apology came after his fellow public relations expert Chris Vick criticised Tabane for having worked for Muthambi at the time she was ill-treating Williams, who had on Monday testified at the state capture inquiry, accusing Muthambi of ill-treatment.

In response to the testimony, Tabane on Monday wrote on Twitter: "FAITH Muthambi ... this is a horror story." -