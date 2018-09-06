South Africa

JJ Tabane says sorry to Phumla Williams

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 06 September 2018 - 10:38
Acting Director General of GCIS, Phumla Williams told the State Capture Commission of Inquiry sitting in Parktown, Johannesburg, how as minister of communications, Faith Muthambi "tortured" her.
Acting Director General of GCIS, Phumla Williams told the State Capture Commission of Inquiry sitting in Parktown, Johannesburg, how as minister of communications, Faith Muthambi "tortured" her.
Image: Masi Losi

Media personality Onkgopotse JJ Tabane apologised on Wednesday night for having "been complicit" in the oppression of acting government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Tabane posted on Twitter that he was ashamed of his role in the oppression of Williams by former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

"Sorry to Phumla Williams for having been complicit in your oppression by Faith Muthambi. I am ashamed . of any role I had in it. Ready to appear before Zondo to testify," said Tabane.

His apology came after his fellow public relations expert Chris Vick criticised Tabane for having worked for Muthambi at the time she was ill-treating Williams, who had on Monday testified at the state capture inquiry, accusing Muthambi of ill-treatment.

In response to the testimony, Tabane on Monday wrote on Twitter: "FAITH Muthambi ... this is a horror story." - 

READ MORE:

Phumla Williams is a 'shameful manipulator' - Faith Muthambi responds to 'torture' allegations

Faith Muthambi has responded to "torture" allegations by GCIS acting director-general Phumla Williams.
News
2 days ago

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY: Phumla Williams on 'torture' at the hands of Faith Muthambi

Phumla Williams broke down as she opened up about months of “torture” at the hands of her former boss‚ Faith Muthambi.
News
2 days ago

Talkshow host JJ Tabane vs Chris Vick: Tweet at your own peril

If you are in the South African politics and twitter spaces you should keep in mind two things: South African history has no blank pages and that you ...
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

KZN gogo allegedly abused over beer
About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
X