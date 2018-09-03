Williams informed the commission that she had been captured by the apartheid government in 1988 in Soweto and tortured in Piet Retief. These memories had been sealed in her mind until Muthambi had walked into her life when she became the minister of the Department of Communications which is responsible for GCIS.

3. After giving her evidence‚ Williams briefly spoke to journalists about the horror she had endured. She said Muthambi’s lawyers told her they were sorry for what she had gone through.

“I am hoping it is going to help me to move on. I am not going to lie because I still have these nightmares. Muthambi is gone now. I have to deal with them [nightmares]. I don’t want to take tablets because I ended up taking drugs‚ but I am taking a view that maybe it is okay that it be this raw because this is what they did to our country. Maybe I should live with it that this is what I have to deal with.”

4. Williams applied for early retirement “because my health was failing me”. On 5 September 2016‚ she withdrew the early retirement application. “I had to dig deep in my inner soul whether I am doing the right thing or not. I had to dig deep into what made me strong in the tortures that I went through when they wanted me to be an askari. I had to realise that I’m selling my country‚ and letting down my children‚ who look up to me.

“I had to accept that I am dealing with an enemy who is trying to steal from this country.”

5. Williams hopes that the commission will restore the damage caused by state capture.

“I am hoping that the commission is going to really help us for the future of our children. We cannot have a situation like this that people think that they can just destroy what we have fought so hard to put in place. ”

6. Support has been overwhelming‚ but former president Jacob Zuma’s silence and his protection of Muthambi was painful.

“I have received so many messages of support. A lot of them were saying ‘we are with you’…What is also painful is that President (Jacob) Zuma knows what I went through. He knows exactly my pain of torture. I don’t understand why would he actually keep quiet and not intervene. In the democracy‚ I still have to go through that same torture. The difference is that it was not beating but I was going through the same torture. It was a joke to them. It was okay.”