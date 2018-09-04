Talkshow host JJ Tabane vs Chris Vick: Tweet at your own peril

If you are in the South African politics and twitter spaces you should keep in mind two things: South African history has no blank pages and that you tweet at your own peril.

This is something a close friend should have whispered to the ears of spin-doctor-cum-talkshow host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.

Tabane has found himself spinning his own story after he tweeted his views on the Phumla Williams vs Faith Muthambi saga unfolding at the State Capture Inquiry. On Monday Williams had told the commission of the abuse she had endured while working under Muthambi was then communications minister.

This prompted Tabane to express his shock at Williams’s testimony.

FAITH Muthambi ...this is a horror story, Tabane tweeted.

The tweet soon became a real horror show for him when fellow spin-doctor Chris Vick revealed the ghosts in Tabane’s own closet.

Vick quickly reminded Tabane that he was once one of Muthambi's lieutenants.

Late on Monday evening Vick replied with his own missive to Tabane: “But you used to work for #faithmuthambi when she was communications minister, bro. Didn’t you set up that huge advisory panel for her (the one I resigned from) and write those ridiculous opinion pieces in her name? Weren’t you advising her? #StateCaptureInquiry @Powerfm987”