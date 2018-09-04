Phumla Williams is a 'shameful manipulator' - Faith Muthambi responds to 'torture' allegations

Williams told the Commission that Muthambi removed over 70% of her duties and gave them to someone else to ultimately pave a way for her to steal. Some of those duties included overseeing procurement and finance units at the GCIS.

“She [Muthambi] was cheating the state because basically I was being paid because she wanted that procurement [unit] at all cost. She wanted to steal at all cost,” Williams said.

Muthambi – who was removed from her position as communications minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa – went on to label Williams as a “manipulator”.

“Phumla Williams is one of the most shameful manipulators and liars that I have ever had the displeasure to encounter."

Muthambi said that she respected the work being done by the Commission as it was an initiative seeking to expose and root out “undue influence on any lever of state”.

“Ms Williams may well have jeorpadised the intent and outcome of the Commission by reducing her opportunity to provide legal and credible testimony to a person, inappropriate and unjustified attack on myself,” said Muthambi.

She said she will be seeking legal advice on Williams's testimony.

"I am seeking legal advice on these extremely one-sided evidence laced with half-truths and blatant lies that Ms. Williams presented to the Commission," she said.