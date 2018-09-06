Snuff is more addictive, harmful and harder to give up

There's a common myth that the use of snuff is a harmless pastime - and that it's almost a right of passage for older women in many communities.

In South Africa snuff is taken nasally while users in countries such as India chew it. Research shows that about 16% of black South African women use snuff and that most of them believe it's not as harmful as cigarettes.

Take Nomsa, a 47-year-old mother of three as an example. As a young girl growing up in Eastern Cape, her grandmother's snuff was a familiar sight in their home. So years later when her friends suggested she try it for her unbearable headaches, she didn't think twice. At the time she was 28. She's been using snuff for almost 20 years now.

Although the headaches were her way of experimenting with the tobacco product, these days she uses snuff for fun, and because it makes her feel better by her own admission. Nomsa uses snuff at least three times a day on most days but indulges a bit more on others.

She has no idea that smokeless tobacco such as snuff has been linked to the development of oral cancer and chronic bronchitis or could worsen the symptoms of TB.

And she has no intention of giving up either; that's because she believes that snuff is just not as dangerous as cigarettes, something she's never tried.

What Nomsa doesn't know is that researchers have found that the local brands of snuff contain more nicotine than the brands sold in developed countries. This most likely makes them even more addictive than other brands of snuff that contain less nicotine, and therefore makes them even harder to give up.

Nomsa's attitude to snuff is not unique. But her views could be one of the reasons behind the increase in the number of cases of squamous cell carcinoma that the South African Dental Association has been seeing recently.