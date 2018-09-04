COPE calls for Muthambi's dismissal from parliament
The Congress of the People (COPE) has called for the removal of Faith Muthambi from Parliament.
COPE’s remarks come a day after GCIS acting director-general Phumla Williams revealed at the state capture commission of inquiry how as communications minister Muthambi tortured her emotionally and verbally.
A visibly emotional Williams told the Commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Muthambi was so hell-bent on stealing from the state that she removed over 70% of her duties and handed them over to someone she could control.
“She [Muthambi] was cheating the state because basically I was being paid because she wanted that procurement [unit] at all cost. She wanted to steal at all cost,” Williams said.
Following the testimony, COPE said that there was nothing honourable about the ANC’s member of parliament, Muthambi.
“ANC is put on a test, let’s see if they still have morals. For them to pass the test, they must immediately remove Faith Muthambi from Parliament, where she is called an honorable member, there's nothing honorable about her,” COPE said in a statement.
“The damning evidence by Phumla Williams needs to be taken seriously. Serious actions against her torturer, Faith Muthambi, are needed.”
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told EWN that the party would not react to the evidence given at the Commission as the party is not on trial. Mabe could not be reached for further comment.
Muthambi has since rubbished Williams’s allegations of torture labelling her “a shameful manipulator and liar”.
Muthambi said that Williams’s testimony was fuelled by “hatred” for her.
"Her emotional self-serving outburst, and entirely inappropriate attempt to refer to ordinary managerial and management processes as similar to torture, and her experiences in detention, is so deliberately emotionally manipulative, that it would have been laughable if her intentions in doing so were not so blatantly malicious and informed by an irrational (almost psychotic) hatred of me," said Muthambi.