COPE calls for Muthambi's dismissal from parliament

The Congress of the People (COPE) has called for the removal of Faith Muthambi from Parliament.

COPE’s remarks come a day after GCIS acting director-general Phumla Williams revealed at the state capture commission of inquiry how as communications minister Muthambi tortured her emotionally and verbally.

A visibly emotional Williams told the Commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Muthambi was so hell-bent on stealing from the state that she removed over 70% of her duties and handed them over to someone she could control.

“She [Muthambi] was cheating the state because basically I was being paid because she wanted that procurement [unit] at all cost. She wanted to steal at all cost,” Williams said.

Following the testimony, COPE said that there was nothing honourable about the ANC’s member of parliament, Muthambi.