White hospital staff claim racial abuse

A group of 27 white health and administration staff at the Eastern Cape's premier psychiatric hospital, Fort England in Grahamstown, have alleged they are victims of racial discrimination, abuse and hate speech.

They claim this hate speech is coming from black unionist colleagues who want to rid the institution of white managers.

The group, speaking through their union, Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), said they had written twice to the Eastern Cape department of health's superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe seeking protection.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) Eastern Cape provincial secretary Miki Jaceni refuted the claims levelled against his union.

"Without any fear of contradiction I would like to put it on record that Nehawu is a non-discrimatory and nonracist union fighting for the rights of all workers."