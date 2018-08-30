Fikile Mbalula blasts 'fascist' DA‚ sings praise of EFF

Mbalula went on to caution DA leader Mmusi Maimane to "tighten his belt" because he was not safe in the party.

"He is not settled because there's a DA within the DA. Mmusi is not in charge there‚ James Selfe is‚" said Mbalula.

"The DA is conservative‚ backward and fascist and we will never work with the DA because it is what it is.

"They are not real‚ it is better (to work with) the EFF because they are the real deal and they are leaders because they believe in what they believe in‚ even if it's a pipe dream."

Mbalula said the only sustainable resolution to the coalitions "in the long run" was fresh elections because coalition governments "work for democracy but not for governance".

The ANC was of the view that it was only a matter of time before City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba would be ousted too.

"Mashaba is living on the mercy of the EFF and surviving on prayer but you cannot sustain power on prayer. The man is dancing like Michael Jackson every day saying 'Let's go let's go'. Let's go where?"

Mbalula said their newly found alliance with the EFF was not long-term but "issue-based".