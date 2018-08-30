South Africa

Fikile Mbalula blasts 'fascist' DA‚ sings praise of EFF

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 30 August 2018 - 12:28
ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula.
ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula on Thursday accused the Democratic Alliance of being "backward and fascist"‚ saying their "house of cards" on coalition governments in metros was "crumbling" for this reason.

Mbalula was addressing the media at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg.

According to Mbalula‚ the ANC was engaging with the EFF and willing to work with them in all hung metro municipalities so long as they agree to do so‚ but would never work with the DA.

The DA‚ he said‚ was engaged in palace politics and "imposing white supremacy" in the coalitions‚ hence the EFF had turned on them.

DA looks set to lose power in Tshwane

City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is likely go to bed tonight an ordinary councillor. The ANC and EFF are expected to vote him out of office.
News
6 hours ago

Mbalula went on to caution DA leader Mmusi Maimane to "tighten his belt" because he was not safe in the party.

"He is not settled because there's a DA within the DA. Mmusi is not in charge there‚ James Selfe is‚" said Mbalula.

"The DA is conservative‚ backward and fascist and we will never work with the DA because it is what it is.

"They are not real‚ it is better (to work with) the EFF because they are the real deal and they are leaders because they believe in what they believe in‚ even if it's a pipe dream."

Mbalula said the only sustainable resolution to the coalitions "in the long run" was fresh elections because coalition governments "work for democracy but not for governance".

The ANC was of the view that it was only a matter of time before City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba would be ousted too.

"Mashaba is living on the mercy of the EFF and surviving on prayer but you cannot sustain power on prayer. The man is dancing like Michael Jackson every day saying 'Let's go let's go'. Let's go where?"

Mbalula said their newly found alliance with the EFF was not long-term but "issue-based".

READ MORE:

The DA is arrogant, says Malema on why they removed Trollip

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip's failure to consult with coalition partners led to his downfall, EFF leader Julius Malema told the ...
News
2 days ago

EFF, ANC gear up to oust Solly Msimanga

Struggle songs reverberated around the Tshwane council chambers on Thursday morning as the ANC and EFF councillors formed a united front ahead of ...
News
3 hours ago

DA heads to court over vote ousting Athol Trollip

The Democratic Alliance plans a legal challenge to Monday’s ousting of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The metros, the DA and the new MultiChoice channel - Malema's top 5 quotes
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X