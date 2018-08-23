Where do political parties stand on the land question - and why?

The call for land expropriation without compensation has been received with mixed emotions by South Africans, its political parties and other interested groups, such as AfriForum.

So, which South African political parties are in support of amending section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation and which are not?

Section 25(2)(a) read with section 25(3) of the Constitution reads:

Property may be expropriated only in terms of law of general application

- (a) for a public purpose or in the public interest; and (3) The amount of the compensation and the time and manner of payment must be just and equitable, reflecting an equitable balance between the public interest and the interests of those affected, having regard to all relevant circumstances.