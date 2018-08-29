The party said although MultiChoice was a private company with its own procurement policies and practices‚ it had called for public submissions for the news channel to replace Afro Worldview.

“We demand that they should publicly issue all the information and processes they engaged in to award the television channel to the chosen company.

“We make this demand because when they made a public call for public submissions for black owned media broadcasters to bid for a new channel‚ we all legitimately expected that the best black owned company will be chosen.”

The EFF also demanded that all information and ratings of the private company tasked with adjudication be made public because it had it on good authority that the chosen company was not the best of those who responded to the bid.

“There is a variety of capable black-owned media broadcasters and practitioners who were isolated‚ and the EFF demands to know the basis of their exclusion.”

In announcing the winning bidder on Tuesday‚ MultiChoice said it had decided to keep details of the selection process confidential. Explaining this decision‚ one executive said some of the people who were part of the bidding consortiums were employed by other media companies and did not want their details known.