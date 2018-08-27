South Africa

Protestors call for the head of Baragwanath hospital CEO

By Zoë Mahopo - 27 August 2018 - 11:01
Health workers call for the department of health to remove Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO from his post.
Health workers call for the department of health to remove Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO from his post.
Image: Zoë Mahopo

Hundreds of health workers gathered at a park in Diepkloof, Soweto on Monday morning to protest against Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's acting CEO.

The workers - who are affiliated to six trade unions including National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa and Public Servants Association - want the health department in the province to remove Dr Sifiso Maseko amid allegations that he is running the facility to the ground.

Maseko has been accused of corruption and failing to manage the health institution. A memorandum alleges that the acting CEO appointed female interns irregularly.

On Sunday, the department warned the protestors against disrupting health services, saying those found doing so would face disciplinary action.

"Information at our disposal is further that the unions intend using the planned march as a platform to interrupt services, leading to a total shutdown of services at the hospital. Further, the department reserves the right to initiate disciplinary steps."

READ MORE:

'If you don’t fill these posts‚ the whole health structure will collapse'

South Africa is facing the risk of an even more severe shortage of specialist doctors - a scenario that would hit the state and private health ...
News
2 months ago

More than 20 000 patients harmed in Gauteng hospitals

More than 20 000 patients have been harmed due to negligence.
News
20 days ago

Man dies at Bara after attack by psychiatric patient

A family plans to sue Chris Hani Hospital after a relative was attacked and killed allegedly by a psychiatric patient at the facility.
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X