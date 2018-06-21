South Africa

Job Mokgoro announced as North West's new premier

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 21 June 2018 - 12:06
The new North West premier Job Mokgoro.
The new North West premier Job Mokgoro.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday officially announced Job Mokgoro as the new North West premier candidate.

Mokgoro will be sworn in on Friday to take over the vacancy left by Supra Mahumapelo when he resigned last month.

This comes after a month the party has been trying to come up with a name of a new candidate.

Three names proposed by the Mahumapelo-led provincial executive committee was rejected by the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

On Monday‚ the same NEC failed to come up with a name and tasked its national working committee‚ which sat on Wednesday‚ to do the job.

Mahumapelo is expected to also resign from his position as an ordinary member of the North West legislature.

Mokgoro is a former director-general of the North West government and is known as a disciplinarian.

Announcing Mokgoro's name‚ Magashule said the national working committee unanimously agreed on the name of the new premier.

He praised Mokgoro as a tried and tested administrator fit for his new job.

READ MORE:

Revealed: Why Supra Mahumapelo was removed as North West premier

National government had to intervene in North West after Supra's office failed to prevent the chaotic strike.
News
6 days ago

ANC’s top committee tackles tough provincial topics

The ANC is holding a special meeting where its national executive committee (NEC) is discussing issues relating to its provincial structures.
News
2 days ago

NCOP committee gets 180 days to decide if North West intervention is necessary

NCOP has set up an ad hoc committee to oversee the national government's intervention in the North West.
News
21 days ago

Supra Mahumapelo's provincial allies survive predicted axing

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's provincial executive committee (PEC) survived the chop at the weekend when ANC leaders decided that ...
News
22 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the Fifa World Cup
X