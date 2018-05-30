Supra Mahumapelo's provincial allies survive predicted axing

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's provincial executive committee (PEC) survived the chop at the weekend when ANC leaders decided that dissolving it was premature.

The ruling party's national executive committee (NEC) decided against removing Mahumapelo as provincial chairman and opted to keep his PEC in office in an effort to heal the divisions in its ranks.

There was much speculation ahead of the three-day NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane, at the weekend that party leaders would dissolve the provincial arm after it played a leading role in resisting the ANC decision to have Mahumapelo axed as premier.

Instead of removing the PEC, the ANC has decided on a consultative conference with all the factions as it searches for a suitable candidate to replace Mahumapelo as premier. The NEC has resolved that the party needed more time to engage with its alliance partners.

The PEC, which is dominated by Mahumapelo's allies, proposed Suzan Dantjie, Rev Johannes Tselapedi and Manketsi Tlhape to succeed Mahumapelo as premier but they were rejected by ANC officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary-general Ace Magashule.

However, Magashule yesterday said they have not rejected any names.

"The three names were presented to us. We did not adequately engage on that item because of time," said Magashule at a media briefing.

"We have agreed that we want to satisfy ourselves more so that when we come with a name we have taken everybody on board. We will resolve this matter as soon as possible."