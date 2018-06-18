The ANC is holding a special meeting where its national executive committee (NEC) is discussing issues relating to its provincial structures and provincial conferences.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Monday that one of the areas of focus at the one-day meeting was KwaZulu-Natal where‚ he said‚ progress had been made. The party’s biggest province will still hold its conference but Magashule did not give a date.

He also praised the provincial task team (PTT) and NEC deployees to the province‚ saying they were doing well despite a court challenge.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal elective conference was stopped from taking place two weekends ago when a disgruntled group of party members approached the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to have it interdicted.

The province has been without leadership since 2017‚ when the same court nullified its 2015 elective conference after finding some irregularities. The conference‚ which was meant to be held from June 8-10‚ was meant to be a rerun of the 2015 one.