There are many reasons SA should stop using coal

In a country bathing in sunshine from January to January, it is indeed scandalous that:

South Africa still depends on coal as the main source of power.

Coal pollutes our atmosphere while also harming the mineworkers and those residing near these mines;

One company has monopolised the direction of power and makes policies about power source for the whole country.

This has led to individual enrichment and inviting foreigners in to use our coal resources for self-enrichment, while doing nothing for the country; and

Our people have been rendered homeless as the foundations of their homes are shaken by the mining of this stuff.