There are many reasons SA should stop using coal
In a country bathing in sunshine from January to January, it is indeed scandalous that:
South Africa still depends on coal as the main source of power.
Coal pollutes our atmosphere while also harming the mineworkers and those residing near these mines;
One company has monopolised the direction of power and makes policies about power source for the whole country.
This has led to individual enrichment and inviting foreigners in to use our coal resources for self-enrichment, while doing nothing for the country; and
Our people have been rendered homeless as the foundations of their homes are shaken by the mining of this stuff.
What irresponsible officials issue such licences?
Stop depending on coal as a source of power; start using solar and wind power and do not even think about nuclear energy.
Stop issuing licences to foreign-based companies to exploit our natural resources while locals benefit nothing.
And, finally, stop polluting our country. Learn to care for - and about - the country and its people.
Rose Tuelo Leteane
Mahikeng