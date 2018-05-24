Ex-premier Supra Mahumapelo is out but not yet down

A new search for former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's replacement has begun following the failure of his latest attempt to anoint one.

Sowetan can reveal that two days before Mahumapelo announced his "early retirement" from the premiership, his provincial working committee (PWC) sought to convince Luthuli House to choose one of three of his associates as the next premier.

At the meeting with the ANC's top six officials on Monday, the PWC initially argued that Mahumapelo should be retained as premier and, when they realised this was no longer an option for the national leadership, proposed three names as possible replacements. These were acting premier and finance MEC Wendy Lucas; education MEC Johannes Tselapedi and acting provincial secretary Suzan Dantjie.

ANC provincial deputy chairman Sello Lehari confirmed yesterday that three names were given to Luthuli House.

"We gave them three names and they said they will engage among themselves. The NEC will finalise the names this weekend."