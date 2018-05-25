'Black Jesus saw himself as a saint' - Dodovu says power corrupted Supra Mahumapelo

At first he was seen as the "Messiah" who would deliver his people from slavery. But, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo later disappointed his people, who now call him "greedy and corrupt".

Known to his supporters as "Black Jesus", Mahumapelo cut his teeth in politics in 1989 when he joined the SA National Students Congress at the then Technikon Northern Transvaal (TNT), his friend-turned-foe China Dodovu said.

Though he was never in exile, he became well known when he was elected ANC North West secretary in 2005.

Dodovu, the ANC deputy chairman in the province, said Mahumapelo's ascension to power was as a result of destroying fellow politicians' careers and those of his opponents. "He only got arrested for three days while we were at school," Dodovu said.

Mahumapelo ascended his political position as provincial chair of the ANC and premier after National Council of Provinces chairwoman Thandi Modise was redeployed.