Charlotte Maxeke Hospital protest was 'unexpected', says Gauteng Health department

But NEHAWU Provincial Deputy Secretary Gracia Rikhotso and Provincial Chairperson Lulamile Sibanda said they repeatedly warned the health department that their members were becoming impatient.

Rikhotso said the department continued to “negotiate in bad faith” by sending inadequate responses to the workers’ memorandum and “making empty promises of payment” to the workers. She said the negotiations lasted about 14 months.

“We unequivocally condemn the actions that lead to the disruptions of the hospital without justifying it in any way. But the Department cannot say they didn’t see it coming after workers were picketing almost every day from 9 April‚” Rikhotso said.

She said performance bonuses were part of a policy that was negotiated long before the protest “so workers shouldn’t be begging and negotiating for something they rightfully deserve”. Sibanda said the protest could have been avoided had the department responded to the workers’ demands immediately.

Lukhele said the Department could not afford to pay bonuses because it was “underfunded to begin with”. He said the bonuses would amount to about R350 million and the hospital needed that money to buy machines‚ masks and other equipment.

“I understand the need for public sector health workers to be incentivised‚ that’s why I kept taking the proposal back to Ex-Co [Executive Committee] for review‚” Lukhele told the panel. He said the Ex-Co did not approve the payment of bonuses because there was no room for it in the budget.

“The anger about not being paid was expected. But the inhumane way in which the protesters expressed their discomfort was not expected at all‚” said Lukhele.