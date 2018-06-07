Patient falls to his death - bars broken after hospital rampage

Gauteng psychiatric wards are becoming a breeding ground for violent incidents.

This is according to psychiatric nurse and Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union president Lerato Madumo-Gova who spoke to Sowetan following the death of another psychiatric patient in the province.

A 38-year-old man died at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, after falling from the smoking area room of the hospital to the lower ground floor.

The patient had apparently gone on a rampage, damaging the silicone bars around the smoking area when he fell.

Yesterday, Madumo-Gova said most units were high risk because of the shortage of staff and keeping patients in areas which are not conducive.

"All these things are a ticking time bomb that is going to explode at any time."

Nicole Breen of the South African Federation of Mental Health said the situation at mental wards was concerning.