Two Community Medics crews were attacked and robbed at gun and knife point in the early hours of Saturday while treating patients in Du Noon‚ Cape Town.

Community Medics spokesperson Kim Jurgens said the medics’ personal valuables and some of their equipment had been stolen in the armed robbery.

The medics had managed to escape unharmed.

“Trauma counselling has been arranged for all involved‚” Jurgens said.

“One of our response vehicles was damaged when a brick was thrown through the window and broke the window and damaged the door and locking mechanism on the other door.

“The family of the patient put themselves in danger to protect our crew‚ and we are pleased to report that they were not injured‚” Jurgens said.

This was one of two attacks on EMS crews overnight‚ she added.