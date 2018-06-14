Vuyiswa is one the residents of Mmangweni‚ a rural village in the Eastern Cape‚ who - with the help of the Legal Resources Centre - have filed an application in the Mthatha High Court against the O. R. Tambo District Municipality and other government actors‚ seeking a court order requiring the municipality to urgently deliver clean water to the community.

"Sometimes I use my sleeve as a sieve‚ putting it on the mouth of a bottle and drinking the water through my clothing. When I do this‚ I see small dirt particles on my sleeve afterwards. I also use coffee filters at home to try to clean the water. Despite my efforts to clean the water‚ my children get rashes on their skin and their stomachs run."

"The residents are in desperate need of water‚" the LRC said on Thursday.

Sketching the background to the village's water woes‚ the centre said that since becoming the Water Services Authority in 2003‚ the District Municipality has never supplied Mmangweni with water.