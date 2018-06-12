Heist suspects refuse identity parade over images circulated on social media.

A group of seven alleged robbers arrested for cash in transit robbery in Polokwane two weeks ago have refused to undergo an identity parade.

The Seshego Magistrate's Court yesterday heard that the group refused an identity parade because their pictures were already circulated on social media.

Defence lawyer Dolphin Bopape said the identity parade will defeat the purpose because the suspects are appearing for the second time.

"Their pictures were circulated on social media before they appeared in court. Now what's the purpose for them to undergo identity parade," he said.

Magistrate Mikateko Mabobo said the court will not make a ruling over the pictures circulated in social media.

Bopape accused the state of using delay tactics because they had ample time to arrange for the parade.