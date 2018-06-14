You will soon find former president Nelson Mandela at your closest cashier as new coins and banknotes commemorating his 100th birthday go into circulation next month.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is launching the commemorative series to celebrate Mandela’s birthday. The late statesman was born on July 18 1918 in Mvezo in the Eastern Cape.

The series will include a new commemorative R5 coin‚ and R10‚ R20‚ R50‚ R100 and R200 banknotes.

“As part of the preparations for the launch‚ test packs of the commemorative banknotes were made available to members of the broader cash industry to allow them to make adequate preparations‚” the SARB said.